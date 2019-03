Banks Music have shared the label's debut video offering featuring its artist, Reekado Banks and official disc jockey, DJ Yung.

Late in 2018, Reekado Banks announced his exit from Mavin Records to set up his independent platform, Banks Music and he soon followed this up with the release of the first single on the label, 'Yawa.'

The accompanying visuals directed by Unlimited LA is a colorful expression that captures the playful vibe of the song.