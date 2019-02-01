Following his exit from Mavin Records, Reekado Banks has now released his first official single since the departure and to kick things off in 2019.

The Banks Music boss teams up with his official disc jockey, DJ Yung to serve this feel good song that taps inspiration from a variety of other Nigerian songs like 2face's Nfana Ibaga, which coincidentally was also his debut single following the break-up of the Plantashun Boiz.

'Yawa' is a feel good record with a catchy vibe and one that showcases Reekado's different influences from the Latino vibe to his street side.