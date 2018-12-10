Pulse.ng logo
Reekado Banks announces new label, Banks Music

Following exit from Mavin Records, Reekado Banks announces new label, 'Banks Music'

Going forward, ''Banks Music'' is the new home to the 'Oluwa Ni' singer after his departure from Mavin Records.

  • Published:
play Reekado Banks unveils Banks Music (Instagram/Banksmusic)

Reekado Banks has officially announced his new record label, Banks Music.

Few days after his shock exit from the label that has brought him recognition and stardom, Mavin Records, singer Reekado has now unveiled his new home, 'Banks Music', the indie platform headed by him.

This he shared via a video post on his Instagram page on Sunday, December 9th, with the caption, ''Going Forward ... Banks Music!!''

View this post on Instagram

GOING FORWARD ... BANKS MUSIC !!

A post shared by Reekado Banks (@reekadobanks) on

 

Reekado's earlier announced mixtape is now expected to be released under the new label within the coming weeks.

Reekado Banks officially announces exit from Mavin Records

Reekado Banks is no longer a member of the Mavins family.

What floated around as a rumour a few weeks back has now been confirmed as Reekado Banks has officially announced his exit from the Don Jazzy led label.

In a post shared on his Instagram page on Friday, December 7th, Reekado Banks informed his followers of his decision and upcoming steps.

