Earlier in the year, Rebelffse released 'Light Up,' an R&B record that adulates a woman's beauty and the love he has for her. He is a young Afro-fusion artists who is adept at working with sounds and excel on Afro-pop, Afro&B, Afro-fusion, Dancehall and Reggae. For comparison, he sounds like Prince Swanny and Burna Boy with a calmer voice.

On November 18, 2020, he released his EP, 'Rebel [The EP].'

'Summer' is an Reggae-Fusion record with electric guitar chords of a Synth Pop records. The topic is akin to what Rebelffse sang about on 'Light Up,' but his delivery sets the music apart. 'Adanne' is also a love Dancehall Fusion, Rebelffse is a loverboy who moves away from admiration into the realms of love.

Dancehall births 'Rewind,' which is the weakest song on this EP. But still, it is by no means a weak record. 'Story' resets the project with an Afro-pop beauty with warped out vocal loops of electronic music. This project excels on quality music production, rich in melodies and fused sounds.

That stage name should be changed though.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

8.0 - Victory