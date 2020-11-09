Mama is a melting release of pure singing talent by the artiste whose real name is Victory Okonudo.

Real Vic is an aspiring Engineer, with unparalleled blend of musical and academic prowess. He dreams to produce cars, just as he does music.

His model in the industry is Superstar Davido, amongst others. He loves writing and hopes to grow and help upcoming Artistes. The song was produced by ID CLEFF and promoted by HISVille Media.

Real Vic comes out with first single ‘Mama’

It’s a song dedicated to mothers who spare nothing to ensure that their children come out best in life. Real Vic particularly speaks glowingly of his mum's unalloyed support in all aspects of life, hence, the inspiration to concoct these sonorous lyrics.

It's to appreciate her as well as encourage all current and intending mothers all over the world. He also appreciates his dad, Mr. Okonudo, who is of a quiet but rock-solid, supportive mien. He promises his fans more great releases in times to come.

The song is available on all major music sites worldwide - iTunes, Spotify, Tidal, Boomplay, Audiomack etc. It's available on a free but limited download offer. For free play and download, use this link:

Watch out for more from one of HISVille Media’s most talented artistes, Real Vic and Producer, ID CLEFF.

For further enquiries contact 08030404650

&

Facebook: HISVille Media

Twitter: Officialrealvi1

Instagram: real_vic

Youtube: Real Vic

HISVille Media(c)

hisvillemedia@gmail.com

*This is a featured post.