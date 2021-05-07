RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Real‌ ‌Vic‌ ‌comes‌ ‌out‌ ‌with‌ ‌EP,‌ ‌‘Dream‌ ‌2‌ ‌Real’

Hip hop/Afrobeat singer, Real Vic comes out with EP, ‘Dream 2 Real’.

The 3tracker is a culmination of a long-term dream finally becoming reality. The EP has songs titled Slowly, Tonight and Hustle.

The artiste released a single, Mama in September 2020 which was greeted with wide acceptance across all age groups. At a media interview last year, he promised his fans more good music for their pleasure. For RealVic, Dream 2 Real is also a humble fulfillment of that promise.

Produced by prominent hitmaker, Blaq Jerzee, mixed and mastered by Benjay, promoted by HISVille Media.

To enjoy the songs, use the link below: https://fanlink.to/dream2realrealvic

Follow on: IG – @real_vic; Twitter – @officialvi1; Facebook Page – Real vic

Or IG – @hisvillemedia, @dvppermusic; Twitter – @hisville; Facebook Page – HISVille Media

