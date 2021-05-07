Real Vic comes out with EP, ‘Dream 2 Real’
Hip hop/Afrobeat singer, Real Vic comes out with EP, ‘Dream 2 Real’.
The artiste released a single, Mama in September 2020 which was greeted with wide acceptance across all age groups. At a media interview last year, he promised his fans more good music for their pleasure. For RealVic, Dream 2 Real is also a humble fulfillment of that promise.
Produced by prominent hitmaker, Blaq Jerzee, mixed and mastered by Benjay, promoted by HISVille Media.
To enjoy the songs, use the link below: https://fanlink.to/dream2realrealvic
Follow on: IG – @real_vic; Twitter – @officialvi1; Facebook Page – Real vic
Or IG – @hisvillemedia, @dvppermusic; Twitter – @hisville; Facebook Page – HISVille Media
(c) hisvillemedia@gmail.com
*This is a featured post.
