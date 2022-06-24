Artist: Jaido P
Jaido P releases new rap single 'Reason Much'
Rap sensation Jaido P has released a new single he calls 'Reason Much.'
Song Title: Reason Much
Genre: Afrobeats, hip hop
Date of Release: June 24, 2022
Producer: Soundz
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 33 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Jaido P Music
Details/Takeaway: The smooth rap single is propelled by Jaido P's effortless delivery and wonderful story telling ability.
