Jaido P releases new rap single 'Reason Much'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rap sensation Jaido P has released a new single he calls 'Reason Much.'

Artist: Jaido P

Song Title: Reason Much

Genre: Afrobeats, hip hop

Date of Release: June 24, 2022

Producer: Soundz

Length: 3 minutes 33 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Jaido P Music

Details/Takeaway: The smooth rap single is propelled by Jaido P's effortless delivery and wonderful story telling ability.

Adeayo Adebiyi

