Artist: Raphael
Rising Afrobeats act Raphael drops new single 'Bounce' featuring Dabz
International Afrobeats sensation Raphael returns with a new single he calls 'Bounce' which features Dabz.
Read Also
Song Title: Bounce
Genre: Afro-swing
Date of Release: October 14th, 2022
Producer: Unknown
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 15 seconds
Features: 1 - Dabz
Label: Bridge Music
Details/Takeaway: American / Nigerian vocalist & Producer Raphael Onyeise born March 6 2001 Raised in Lagos Nigeria a quarter of his life, and Houston Texas. He became interested in music after he joined the choir at his church at the age of 12, and began playing the piano for the church at the age of 15. He grew up rough and he used music to express his emotion.
Raphael is following up on his previously released EP LTTGIL with this brand new Amapiano themed song featuring Dabz. This song is filled with elements from the popular South African originated genre Amapiano to create a happy and beautiful experience for listeners.
The single showcases the artist living a very luxurious lifestyle and attracting women to himself. This further makes him encourage them to be happy, bounce their ass, forget their sorrows and live their lives to them fullest.
'Bounce' is the beginning of a new era in Raphael’s artistry as he is set to take over the industry by a storm.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng