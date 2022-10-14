Rising Afrobeats act Raphael drops new single 'Bounce' featuring Dabz

Song Title: Bounce

Genre: Afro-swing

Date of Release: October 14th, 2022

Producer: Unknown

Song Art:

Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 15 seconds

Features: 1 - Dabz

Label: Bridge Music

Details/Takeaway: American / Nigerian vocalist & Producer Raphael Onyeise born March 6 2001 Raised in Lagos Nigeria a quarter of his life, and Houston Texas. He became interested in music after he joined the choir at his church at the age of 12, and began playing the piano for the church at the age of 15. He grew up rough and he used music to express his emotion.

Raphael is following up on his previously released EP LTTGIL with this brand new Amapiano themed song featuring Dabz. This song is filled with elements from the popular South African originated genre Amapiano to create a happy and beautiful experience for listeners.

The single showcases the artist living a very luxurious lifestyle and attracting women to himself. This further makes him encourage them to be happy, bounce their ass, forget their sorrows and live their lives to them fullest.