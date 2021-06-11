RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

R&B newbie Blezed drops Better Days EP with a Timi Dakolo feature

Authors:

Steve Dede

Timi Dakolo and Omari Hardwick who acted as Ghost in Power are on the same record.

Blezed's debut work is a fine blend of R&B and Afro (Instagram)

Fast-rising RnB singer, Blessed Uzodima Eke also known as Blezed has released debut EP, an intimate collection entitled Better Days.

Recommended articles

Blezed has been putting the works, crafting a unique blend of contemporary RnB and Afro with a poetic writers’ sensibility.

For his debut, he released ‘Better Days’, a six-track EP. It also comes with two bonus tracks Ekum and Better Days (Instrumental).

Born and raised in Lagos, Blezed, who hails from Abia Sate is an award-winning songwriter, and finalist at Project Fame and the Voice Season 2.

Blezed was born and raised in Lagos (Instagram)
Blezed was born and raised in Lagos (Instagram) Instagram

Blezed features Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo on the EP with Omari Hardwick of the famous Power series also on the record.

With producers like Magical Andy and KdaGreat (from Burundi) collaborating with Doron Clinton and Shorae Moore for the perfect blend of Afro and RnB, this work is replete with inputs from a super award-winning team.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kim Kardashian's legal dream suffers another blow as she fails bar exams for 2nd time

R&B newbie Blezed drops Better Days EP with a Timi Dakolo feature

Dr Dre is officially single as fight over prenup with estranged wife Nicole Young continues

How Senator Rochas Okorocha, others spiced up Tonto Dikeh's 36th birthday party in Abuja

Stop tagging us on your negative reviews - Isioma Osagie to Nollywood critics

I'm proud to have partnered with a true artist - Jade Osiberu on working with Tunde Kelani on 'Ayinla'

Bovi, Theresa Edem talk making 'My Village People' [Pulse Interview]

Date Rush: Abena Korkor set to appear on TV3’s love-seeking reality show (WATCH)

Timini Egbuson spoils himself with a Range Rover for his 34th birthday