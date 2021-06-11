R&B newbie Blezed drops Better Days EP with a Timi Dakolo feature
Timi Dakolo and Omari Hardwick who acted as Ghost in Power are on the same record.
Blezed has been putting the works, crafting a unique blend of contemporary RnB and Afro with a poetic writers’ sensibility.
For his debut, he released ‘Better Days’, a six-track EP. It also comes with two bonus tracks Ekum and Better Days (Instrumental).
Born and raised in Lagos, Blezed, who hails from Abia Sate is an award-winning songwriter, and finalist at Project Fame and the Voice Season 2.
Blezed features Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo on the EP with Omari Hardwick of the famous Power series also on the record.
With producers like Magical Andy and KdaGreat (from Burundi) collaborating with Doron Clinton and Shorae Moore for the perfect blend of Afro and RnB, this work is replete with inputs from a super award-winning team.
