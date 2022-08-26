Mz Kiss makes comeback with new EP 'Raised to Power 2'

Details/Takeaway: The first song on the EP, 'Fame', is a melodious story about how she had once tasted fame, and the consequences of the pressures of fame. Kilode, the first single off the EP, Mz Kiss sings her heart out as she asks her man some important questions, then 'Farawe (Far Away)', produced by Sess, showcases singing and rapping in both English and Yoruba. The other tracks feature 'What Is Love', 'Gbewa', produced by Rexxie, and 'Ife O Ni Baje', produced by Tspice, a love song revealing a bit of her personal life.