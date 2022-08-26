RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mz Kiss makes comeback with new EP 'Raised to Power 2'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Sensational Afrobeats act Mz Kiss makes magnificent comeback with new EP 'Raised to Power 2'.

Ms Kiss - Raised to Power 2
Ms Kiss - Raised to Power 2

Artist: Mz Kiss

Album Title: Raised to Power 2

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: August 26th, 2022

Producer: (Track 1,2,3 - SESS), (Track 4 - Runtinz), (Track 5 - Kriz Beat), (Track 6 - Tspice)

Song Art:

Ms Kiss - Raised to Power 2
Ms Kiss - Raised to Power 2 Pulse Nigeria

Length: 15 minutes 15 Seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Ms Kiss/ Continued Entertainment

Details/Takeaway: The first song on the EP, 'Fame', is a melodious story about how she had once tasted fame, and the consequences of the pressures of fame. Kilode, the first single off the EP, Mz Kiss sings her heart out as she asks her man some important questions, then 'Farawe (Far Away)', produced by Sess, showcases singing and rapping in both English and Yoruba. The other tracks feature 'What Is Love', 'Gbewa', produced by Rexxie, and 'Ife O Ni Baje', produced by Tspice, a love song revealing a bit of her personal life.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
