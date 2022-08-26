Artist: Mz Kiss
Mz Kiss makes comeback with new EP 'Raised to Power 2'
Sensational Afrobeats act Mz Kiss makes magnificent comeback with new EP 'Raised to Power 2'.
Recommended articles
Album Title: Raised to Power 2
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: August 26th, 2022
Producer: (Track 1,2,3 - SESS), (Track 4 - Runtinz), (Track 5 - Kriz Beat), (Track 6 - Tspice)
Song Art:
Length: 15 minutes 15 Seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Ms Kiss/ Continued Entertainment
Details/Takeaway: The first song on the EP, 'Fame', is a melodious story about how she had once tasted fame, and the consequences of the pressures of fame. Kilode, the first single off the EP, Mz Kiss sings her heart out as she asks her man some important questions, then 'Farawe (Far Away)', produced by Sess, showcases singing and rapping in both English and Yoruba. The other tracks feature 'What Is Love', 'Gbewa', produced by Rexxie, and 'Ife O Ni Baje', produced by Tspice, a love song revealing a bit of her personal life.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng