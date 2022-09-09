Ghanaian megastars R2Bees features Gyakie on new hit single 'Need Your Love'

Details/Takeaway: Ghanaian outfit; R2Bees , feature the self-proclaimed ‘Song Bird’; Gyakie , in this emotion-ridden single. Released off the ‘Back 2 Basics’ album by R2Bees, ‘Need Your Love’ as a single provides a fresher and introspective view of the work of art painted by these artists.

‘Need Your Love’ is built on the hinges of reassurance in our love stories, and how we all need to feel loved every now and then. Following a slow tempo laced with sonorous vocals and rap patterns delivered both in Twi (Ghanaian local language) and English, it’s a wholesome song dedicated to lovers and admirers of love across the globe.