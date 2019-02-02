Since the testimonies of a group of women who alleged that the R&B singer sexually abused them when they were kids, there have been noticeable resentment from a large number of Americans, some of them celebrities just like the singer.

The pain of the alleged victims is shared by the Philly city council who reportedly passed a declaration preventing Chicago-born Kelly from visiting.

Helen Gym is a member of the council. She considers the imposed ban on him as a show of solidarity and "public declaration that R. Kelly and sexual predators like him don’t belong in a public sphere" in a report published by Complex on Friday, February 1, 2019.

Showing how distasteful R. Kelly is to the public eye, a group of Americans have called for the boycott of his music under the #MuteRKelly movement.

Gym recognized in a tweet on Thursday shared that the move to ban Kelly was done in honour of sexual abuse survivors.

Sony's RCA Records obliged to this pressure when it reportedly removed the legend from the list of artists signed by it.

On Friday, January 18, 2019, the singer's name was reportedly found to be omitted on the company's website. This has posed a problem for R. Kelly who is believed to be planning an album release.