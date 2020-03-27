Consisting of 3 songs, the versatile multi-talented Singer and songwriter, yet again displays his artistic ingenuity and mastery, as he brings into fusion dynamic melodies of different genres that hits differently to the mind.

Laced with strong emotions, each song is themed behind stories that revolve around prominent happenings during this critical period. First track off the Playlist - "Worldwide Holiday", talks about love and current happenings at this time, as "Story (Coro)", plunges into an afrobeat themed number, which addresses the leaders and encourages them to do better. "Take Control" is a precaution to God as the world gears towards full recovery sooner than expected.

"Quarantine Facility Playlist”: Listen to this COVID-19 inspired music by CheekyChizzy

Speaking about his intentions concerning his new EP during this period, CheekyChizzy encourages that "As you stay at home, observing self-isolation and social distancing, I hope you find succour in the messages behind these songs as we continue to pray for the world".

Together we can save the world.

Enjoy "Quarantine Facility" Playlist and #StaySafe.

Download for free: https://rebrand.ly/qfplaylist

About CheekyChizzy

Cheekychizzy (real name Chisom Ifeachor A.) is a prolific Nigerian singer, songwriter, producer and Music executive signed to D'banj's DB Records. Being someone with a knack for music, Cheekychizzy started music professionally in 2006 and as a producer and has produced for a lot of artistes like D’Banj, Wande Coal, Kayswitch, Davido, Mayorkun and many more.

