Date: April 6, 2020
Song Title: German
Artist: Qdot
Genre: Afro-pop
Producer: Citi Boi
Album: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Label: TBA
Details: This is Qdot's first release of 2020.
You can listen to the song below;
