Puncho shares new amapiano vibe titled 'Dance'

Multi-talented Nigerian artiste ‘Puncho’ comes correct with an exciting new Amapiano tune titled “Dance”.

“Dance” is undoubtedly another Nigeria Amapiano banger packaged with contagious lyrical vibes that is almost irresistible for fun-lovers and dance enthusiasts.

The Lanre Records frontline act, Eli Paul Ebubechukwu popularly known as Puncho is unarguably going to be making statements in the music industry with back-to-back release of wildfire bangers and of course this his debut tune “Dance” bangs differently. Enjoy!

https://ffm.to/dancepuncho

