Multi-talented Nigerian artiste ‘Puncho’ comes correct with an exciting new Amapiano tune titled “Dance”.
Puncho shares new amapiano vibe titled 'Dance'
#FeatureByPuncho
Read Also
“Dance” is undoubtedly another Nigeria Amapiano banger packaged with contagious lyrical vibes that is almost irresistible for fun-lovers and dance enthusiasts.
The Lanre Records frontline act, Eli Paul Ebubechukwu popularly known as Puncho is unarguably going to be making statements in the music industry with back-to-back release of wildfire bangers and of course this his debut tune “Dance” bangs differently. Enjoy!
Stream Below:-
CONNECT WITH PUNCHO VIBES
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
@Punchovibes | @Punchovibes | @puncho_vibez
---
#FeaturePost #FeatureByPuncho
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng