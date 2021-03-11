'Pulse Torch' is a series which aims to spolight some of the most talented Nigerian artists, producers and songwriters who you need to know.

UCEE is a Record Producer/Artist and Founder of Remitano Entertainment Limited. He has worked with artists like Mazi Codex, Drayko, Zilla Oaks, Psycho YP, Phaemous, Anti World Gangsters, Afro Selecta, Eeskay and more.

On Mazi Codex's last EP, he produced three tracks. He also produced a few tracks on Laxy BBK's last EP. Over the past few years, he's produced Trap, Drill, Afrobeats, Afro-swing and Afrof-fusion.

In Lagos, he was born Uchechukwu James Agu as the last of six children. He is a graduate of Estate Management and Valuation from Federal University of Technology, Minna.

Here is volume one of Pulse Torch;

Pulse: How did UCee find music?

UCee: I grew up in a family that loves listening to music. My dad is a lover and collector of Congo Records, my elder brother always played music aloud from his room, while my mother sang everytime she’s working.

Pulse: When did UCee pick up music production?

UCee: I started playing the keyboard at age seven and composed a lot of instrumentals that I never remembered after playing. In my early University days, an old friend introduced me to a software that according to him, I could use to save all the instrumentals I might never remember.

Pulse Describe your sound in a few words?

UCee: My sound is Expressive, Original, Daring, Simple-Complex, and Eclectic.

Pulse: How influential has the Abuja creative community been on your career?

UCee: The Abuja creative community has been very supportive and challenging at the same time, you’ve gotta endlessly prove to yourself.

Pulse: Do you guys pay each other, or is it about learning at this time?

UCee: It’s a beautiful blend of the two in the sense that we’ve recognized the importance of getting paid for your time and effort, but at the same time, it isn’t all about the payment for us. Exchange of value has been our highest valued currency so far.

Pulse: You've been releasing your own music. Any plans to become a recording artist?

UCee: I’ve only released but a few records from my catalog, and there’s a lot of beautiful records the world needs to experience. So yes, I intend to be releasing more of these amazing pieces from time to time.

Pulse: Any plans to move to Lagos permanently? If not, what's stopping you?

UCee: I’ve not made plans to permanently move to Lagos, might have thought about it a couple times. But we might never know, I’m open to the wind of change.