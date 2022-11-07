Dami Oniru's time in now [Pulse Album Review]

After three years of taking a break, she returns with an impressive EP she calls 'Matter of Time'.

In 'Matter of Time', Dami Oniru continues right from where she dropped off by delivering smooth melodies and impressive writing as she explores her emotions.

While the title is trite, its echoes what might be considered Dami's faith that her time in the limelight was only a matter of time. In terms of the EP's content, it suggests that it was only a matter of time before she gets her heart desires - love, soft life, and happiness.

Dami Oniru's power is in her singing and while she doesn't have the vocal elasticity to stretch her voice and deliver falsettos, she does know how to delicately convey her melody over a steady pitch that doesn't suffer the risk of falling flat.

On this EP, she wishes to convey her emotions and she does this boldly through smooth melodies and impressive writing that doesn't try to come across as too clever or deep.

In the opening track 'Just 4 U', she talks about her individuality and the many emotions she has to confront. This song maybe offers an insight into what motivated her to break from music and what transpired during the break. Her singing is smooth and carries the depth needed to convey the emotions she wishes to communicate.

In 'Emotions', she expresses how like a genie trapped in a bottle she's willing to grant the wishes of a love interest whom she fears might disappoint her. The love song also carries elements of heartbreak and acceptance as she decides to work away after getting radio silence in return for her emotional investment. This song excels on an intoxicating melody spiced by engineered baritone vocals a simple R&B medley.

'Soft Life' conveys some of Dami Oniru's materialistic desires as she reveals that amidst the personal crisis and heartbreak, all she has on her mind is money which hopefully wishes to douse the pain as she pointed out in the lyrics - "If you give me money, I will be fine".

She combines Pidgin and English to deliver a melody that makes for an easy and relatable tune. This is a song that appeals to ladies whose only love language is money as well as young men who are laser focused on chasing their paper. It's a great song that works on all levels.

'Friday' is like a single inspired by the great Lionel Richie and it's a personal favorite as it puts on full display Dami Oniru's artistry and ability to deliver an intoxicating melody. In this stimulating song, she whispers to a lover to keep their steamy affairs private. The steamy R&B song carries Calypso elements and riffs for a record that delivers the stimulating effect needed to appreciate it.

Dami Oniru addresses an Ex in 'Know My Name' where she tells him to forget he ever met her after she suffered sleepless nights over his many lies. From getting radio silence in 'Emotions' to enjoying steamy hidden romance in 'Friday' only to get tired of the lies in 'Know My Name'. I couldn't help but suspect that this lover might be an extraction from one of Nigeria's tribes whose men are notoriously known for such feats.

Dami Oniru closes off the EP with the smooth record 'Run 2 You' which appears to me like a song of a woman stuck between walking away from a relationship not serving her yet consuming. Her writing ability shines in this single. A listener who takes the trouble to read the lyrics will appreciate her flow of thought and her rhyme scheme.

Overall, 'Matter of Time' is an EP that combines intoxicating melodies and impressive writing that allow listeners to feel the emotions of the artist.

This is the second impressive project for her and with a little more consistency and the right team, her success is indeed only a matter of time.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Album Sequencing: 1.8/2

Songwriting, Themes, and Delivery: 1.7/2

Production: 1.7/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.7/2

Execution: 1.7/2