Pulse Nigeria has been informing and engaging Africa's young audience for over a decade, offering our partners extensive media reach and creative marketing solutions.
Pulse launches verified playlists on Boomplay
Pulse, Africa's most innovative media company, launches verified playlists on Boomplay.
Recommended articles
Weeks after launching verified playlists on audiomack and apple music, Pulse unveils verified playlists on Boomplay.
Trend Table: Top 50 Naija 2022: Songs dominating the Nigerian music scene.
Future Sounds: Pulse Nigeria's Future Sounds playlist is home to new and emerging artists. The playlist attempts to spotlight emerging stars whose sounds could go on to possess the future.
Pulse Jamz: Mainstream hits in Nigeria as curated by Pulse.
New Music Friday: Official Playlist - Pulse Nigeria attempts to capture the best new songs released every week on her official New Music Friday playlist
Street Anthem: Songs that are dominating the streets.
Afro Planet : African melodies touring the world.
Big Vibes : Random and exciting melodies to comfort you through the day's stress.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng