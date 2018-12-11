Pulse interview with Grafton Records artist, Idahams

news

With a name that translates to ''My father's house won't get lost'', Idahams is making a major push for mainstream success and he is certain it will happen in the next few years.

The Port-Harcourt born singer had his industry dreams come alive when he put pen to paper with Grafton Records, the same platform that houses the more established act, Mr 2kay .

The singer who is working on his debut body of work visited the Pulse office where he discussed his new single, upcoming project and future plans.

The new single, ''No one else'', what inspired the song?

''I was in Port Harcourt and a producer friend of mine sent me the beat and I started vibing in my hotel room.

I got inspiration from Davido and Chioma 's relationship and I wrote it thinking to give it to Davido but I was unable to reach him to give it to him, so after a while, I just thought I can't leave a song this good to waste, so I recorded and put it out.''

How long have you been doing music?

''Professionally, I started in 2005. It wasn't like this when we started but there has been a lot of growth.

I started from the church as a worship leader.''

When did you sign with Grafton Records?

''I signed late in 2016... Most people that are signed to record labels leave everything for the label but when I was signed, they sent me on a three months training where I was taken through some industry essentials.

They groomed me into what I was about to involve myself and this helps me do things on my own without needing to wait for them at every point. Two years down the line, it has been a good working relationship and it is even beyond just the music, we are a family.''

On his relationship with fellow label mate, Mr 2kay

''Mr 2Kay, we are from the same place, Bonny Island in Port-Harcourt and we have been working together on some songs.''

What was happening in your head when you wrote ''Heal The Land''?

Earlier in the year he released the conscious single, 'Heal The Land', which touched on certain topics happening in the country at the time and he speaks on the energy that birthed the record.

''When we had the tanker explosion on Otedola bridge , I was so touched when I saw the cars and people that got burnt. I just felt I had to talk through my music.

I wrote that song under an hour, I just tried to picture all I saw and the audience I got without even promoting it has been immense.''

On his upcoming project

''Idahams is all about uniqueness, I just recorded a song with a big name artist which is dropping very soon. I am working on my EP, just to finish the mixing. It should be out in the first quarter of 2019.

I am not the kind of artist that rushes to release music, I take my time and when I bring it out, it must get your attention and draw you to me. I am working tirelessly to make my EP the best, it's my first work and I am putting all into it.''

Where do you see yourself in a few years time?

''My dream is so bigger than me. I can feel where I am going it and it is so big to express.''

Who are the artists you look forward to working with?

I so love Simi, She is everything music wise, her talent is so invigorating and I can't wait to do a song with her. Then Tiwa Savage, Davido and Wizkid.'' he concludes.

The interview has been slightly edited for clarity.