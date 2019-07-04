Burna Boy's album 'African Giant' is set to be released on July 26, 2019.

Pulse was able to get the original release date exclusively from his PR team, Buki HQ, on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

According to the PR firm, the album, 'African Giant' will be dropping in 22 days from now.

The much-awaited album's title and few details were revealed to PULSE exclusively earlier in the year. The 16 track album has an array of music stars on its line up.

This was after Burna Boy had hosted a private listening session in the United States of America.

Pulse Exclusive: Burna Boy set to drop new album 'African Giant'

The music star had a private listening session in Los Angeles, the United States of America where he played songs from his next album.

He took to his Instagram stories on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, where he shared videos and photos from the event. Among those who showed up at the to support Burna Boy private listening part were Jidenna and his mom and manager, Bose Ogulu.

One spectacular moment of the evening was the photos of the tracks off his new album titled 'African Giant,' which he shared on his social media page.

Pulse reached out to Burna Boy's publicist to confirm the authenticity of the story and she disclosed that the 16 tracks album will be dropping by August 2019 (The initial release date).