As the conversation on the evolution of the Nigerian music industry continues, Pulse Editor-In-Chief, Osagie Alonge appeared on Channels TV program, Rubbin Minds, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and chatted the development and growth of the Nigerian industry over the past few years. The chat was published on January 6, 2019.

Upon the success of acts like Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy - building on what Alonge deems has built over the past seven years – and the mega-success of Genevieve Nnaji’s "Lionheart" as well as the continued forays of Nigerian entertainment on the global stage, he expressed fears and thinks afrobeats might be here for a long time.

He says, "Would you want to call it a phase, I'm a bit scared about it as well, you know how there's always been a raggae/dancehall phase that crossed over to the US, where are the acts like Buju Banton, Shabba Ranks and all those guys down those guys.

"You always have acts who crossover like the Kelvin Littles, the Wayne Wonders and after a few years, they're gone. I, however, think it's different because the African sound is really original.

"I think this (afrobeats) is going to last for a very long time as long as it can be monetized - I think that's the most important thing. As long as money can be made of it, then yeah, it will continue to happen."

While discussing the emergence of new acts over the past year, Alonge told “Rubbin’ Minds” that he feels the next wave of Nigerian music will be highly influenced by pop culture, but he also alluded to the sad power of Lagos on Nigerian entertainment.

Delving into Nollywood, Alonge talked about his excitement for Nollywood by saying, “Nigerians spent about N600 million on cinema in December (2018) only. However, we just have 43 cinemas with maybe 120 screens - which is really small, thinking about 36 states. So you could see the potential.

“There’s always this thing that if a movie is not comedy or centered around comedy, it will not do well, but Kemi Adetiba has broken boundaries with that movie (“King of Boys”), for other directors to be inspired to make movies like that. Dare Olaitan too; “Knockout Blessing,” an amazing movie as well, and everyone is super-excited about Genevieve’s “Lionheart.””

Alonge lauded Genevieve’s achievement at making a “Netflix original” and thinks the success is not just a 'Genevieve success,' but a "Nollywood success.: He also lauded Jason Njoku and iRokoTV.

On the needs of the Nigerian creative and entertainment industry, the entertainment journalist thinks infrastructures and policies will definitely aid Nigerian creativity and entertainment as he further highlighted the very important stat that Nigerian consumption of mobile content on the internet continues to rise.

Alonge says that consumption of mobile content on the internet is set to increase by 67% come 2022, but with a 17% increase come 2019.