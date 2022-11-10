Celebrating 10 years of Olamide's 'YBNL' album [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

The industry acknowledged his status and endorsed him as one of the future acts to look out for as he was nominated alongside Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, and Ice Prince for the 2011 Headies Next Rated prize in what critics agree is the toughest set yet.

Olamide had a lot riding on him and he set out to prove himself after parting ways with ID Cabasa's Coded Tunez, he set up his label he calls Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL), and under the imprint, he released an album of the same name on November 12, 2022. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Ten years after the release of 'YBNL' the album has gone on to become a classic that redefined street music in Nigeria and set local rappers at the pinnacle of Nigerian mainstream music.

On this week's Pulse Afrobeats Throwback, we celebrate the incredible body of work that's 'YBNL', everything it means to the legend Olamide Baddo, and what it means for Afrobeats and the streets.

The choice of the title - as this writer pointed out in the article celebrating YBNL's 10th anniversary as a label - was such that gives a nod to the stereotype he suffered from his early success.

As a young artist whose talent was forged in the streets where he was exposed to hardship and survival instincts, Olamide's music mirrored the different facets of life on the streets. It was only a matter of time before his music was said to be praising online fraud common amongst young boys whose lifestyle shaped Lagos nightlife and invariably the entertainment scene.

Olamide didn't bother about fighting this "Yahoo Boy" tag. Instead, he turns it to his advantage, calling himself "Yahoo Boy, No Laptop" which can de be deduced to mean he could afford the yahoo boy lifestyle without the laptop (turning to online fraud).

For Olamide, his incredible talent was his talent and he needed to laptop to make it out for the hood.

To celebrate the success of his debut project and consolidate his newfound fame and success, Olamide crafted the 20-track 'YBNL' album which he used to offer many dimensions to his super talent.

The album showcased his hitmaker status as party starters such as 'Jale', 'Owotabua', and 'Panumo' feat Davido still gets the crowd going ten years later.

The album showcased his rap credentials as he delivered timeless rap records such as the swaggering 'Voice of the Street', 'Ilefo Illuminati', and 'Emotional Blackmail' feat Kida Kudz. Olamide displayed his penmanship and ability to convey his thoughts smoothly and relatably while effortlessly switching between Yoruba, English, and Pidgin.

The album consolidated his position as the voice of the street who's set to take street music to the mainstream audience through songs like 'Stupid Love' and 'First of All'.

While he gained mainstream attention and some level of success with his debut album, 'YBNL' was his ascension into superstar status that earned him a cult followership that will ride for him come rain or shine. The album also set him on the path of becoming Afrobeats' most reliable hitmaker a status he shares with perhaps only Davido.

'YBNL' achieved instant success after its release as singles such as 'Stupid Love', 'First of All', 'Jale', 'Voice of the Street', 'Owotabua', and 'Panumo' instantly became hits.

At the 2013 Headies Awards, 'YBNL' took home the award for the Rap Album of the Year. 'Voice of the Street' earned him a nomination for Lyricist on the Roll. He also earned a nomination for Artist of the Year. And he took home the coveted prize of Album of the Year.

10 years after 'Yahoo Boy No Laptop' was released, it has attained the status of a classic and it's considered by critics to be one of the best rap projects in Afrobeats.

For Olamide, the album was his rise into superstar status and a big step toward becoming the King of the Street.