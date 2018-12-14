Pulse 10 new songs you need to listen to

news

The Pulse team present this week's roundup of 10 of the finest songs you need on your playlist this week.

The festive season is for celebration and from the essentials of new releases are these carefully selected records to listen to this week

Kelly Anthony - 'Elevate'

Kelly Anthony is out with his new single, 'Elevate.'

Armed with a colourful visual, 'Elevate' tells a story about life growth. ''In this life, it’s like people don’t like to see others succeed and grow in life. I was speaking for myself and my surroundings.

I lost a lot of friends in my life as God blessed me. People became extremely envious of me as things started to change in my life for GOOD,'' he speaks on the idea behind the song.

Rahman Jago - 'Ijo Ope' ft. Zlatan, Chinko Ekun, Junior Boy

Rahman Jago enlists Zlatan, Chinko Ekun and Junior Boy on this street fire anthem, 'Ijo Ope.'

With Zanku dominating the streets, this is another record that will be added to the playlist on how to learn the dance

Dumebie - 'Replay'

Upcoming female singer Dumebie features with her debut single, 'Replay.'

'Replay' is a vibrant record beautifully delivered in a mix of different languages. It is a fun, interesting and playful record that makes for a delightful listen.

Stretto - 'Radio [Busy Holidays 2]'

Stretto released a project a few weeks ago, an EP titled "Busy Holidays 2" which is a compilation of five songs.

It is a holiday themed five track extended playlist which features productions from, Lex Jnr, Olumba, Phil Mckeyz, Nyong Elvis and Stretto himself. 'Radio' is one of the top songs on the tape.

Rho - 'Black Dress'

'Black Dress' is the debut single of multi-talented performing artiste, Rho.

The song is themed on domestic violence and presents a narrative around the circumstances leading to a young woman’s decision to bring an abusive relationship to a violent end.

Rho explains that the neo-reggae fusion was always fitting for the song:

I was at the time really into Reggae. It was a genre I had never really appreciated. One day, while listening to a random beat, I started to mumble, “…run away, run from the police in this black dress…”.

Astro RB - 'Sana Sana'

Astro RB releases his new single, 'Sana Sana.'

‘Sana’ which means Art in Swahili comes as his last single of the year. It is an extensive, collaborative and well thought out song that describes his journey. The song is accompanied by the complementing vocals of Cindy.

Lemyang x Kasheefah - 'Lost To The City'

Lemyang is back, and this time, with a new spin on his sound. From EDM to Afrobeats, Lemyang continues to surprise us with a range of sounds. He has partnered with Kasheefah, a Canadian based Nigerian student for the first time to create this R&B hit “Lost To The City “.

Lost To The City came together after a mutual friend discovered they had created two different songs with the same instrumentals. Lemyang and Kasheefah decided to merge their songs together to create this mash up of heavenly vocals, with a vibe bound to give you chills.

MC Galaxy - 'On Your Mark'

MC Galaxy has just released a new single titled 'On your mark' to mark the end of the year celebrations.

This comes immediately after he released visuals for his last single 'Ohaa'. The delightful tune “On your mark” also has a custom dance routine that has now gone viral on social media following its release.

On your mark was produced by the master producer, Willbeatz.

DJ Real - 'Owo Odun' ft Zlatan x Superwozzy

DJ Real teams up with street king and Zanku master Zlatan and Superwozzy on 'Owo Odun.'

Joey B - '911' ft Medikal

Joey B closes the year with this brand new single titled '911' featuring Medikal.