Psycho YP's effortlessly blends Afro-pop with Drill new single, 'Euphoria'
Released under Apex Village and OneRPM, the song drops as YP prepares to drop his eighth body of work in less than five years.
The Ramoni-produced song was mixed by Jaylon and it features additional vocals from YP's protege, the 17-year-old Azanti. The song documents the euphoric after-effects of a psychoactive drug on YP's character. He proudly sings, "I don't feel myself I like it..."
The song thematically reminds music lovers of The Weeknd's psychoactive drugs-inspired songs like 'Can't Feel My Face,' 'The Hills,' 'Belong To The World' and more. Sonically, it blends Afro-pop percussion with elements of Drill and Grime.
