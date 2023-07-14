ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Sensational rapper Psycho YP returns with new exciting EP 'Osapa London'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Since his debut EP, 'Lost in The Sauce,' Nigerian rapper Psycho YP has earned the moniker "The Fresh Prince of Nigerian Rap."

Psycho YP shares new exciting EP 'Osapa London'
Psycho YP shares new exciting EP 'Osapa London'

Recommended articles

With his latest release, 'Osapa London,' he not only demonstrates artistic growth but also maintains his signature sound.

These collaborative efforts infuse Psycho YP's musical arsenal with a refreshing dynamism, expanding his sonic range and enhancing the project's commercial appeal.

'Osapa London' EP, recorded in the vibrant city of Osapa London, Lagos presents a captivating fusion of fresh rap and chopped pop vibes, creating an irresistible allure that reflects the essence of Lagos. The EP's remarkable sonic compositions and concise format exemplify Psycho YP's lyrical prowess and artistic evolution, solidifying his position as one of Nigeria's foremost rap artists.

ADVERTISEMENT

While retaining members from the Apex Village, such as Laime and Odumodu Blvck, Psycho YP continues to sharpen his pen game and push the boundaries of Nigerian rap.

OSAPA LONDON TRACKLIST

  1. This Country (Produced by Jordan Knows)
  2. Do What I Like Ft. Khaid & Pretty Boy D-O (Produced by BTG)
  3. Not My Fault ft. Ajebo Hustlers (Produced by Thrill Max & Ramoni)
  4. Settle Us Ft. Odumodu Blvck (Produced by Thrill Max, Psalmist & Jaylon)
  5. Stand Attention Ft. King Perryy (Produced by Likkle Dotz)
  6. Bad B Ft. Teni (Produced by Jaylon)
  7. Most Times (Produced by Thrill Max)
  8. AnyGadDamnTime ft. Laime (Produced by Princeton)
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sensational rapper Psycho YP returns with new exciting EP 'Osapa London'

Sensational rapper Psycho YP returns with new exciting EP 'Osapa London'

AFRIMMA is set to celebrate a decade of African music with 2023 edition

AFRIMMA is set to celebrate a decade of African music with 2023 edition

Prime Video unveils Side-splitting laughter at LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija premiere event

Prime Video unveils Side-splitting laughter at LOL: Last One Laughing, Naija premiere event

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is finally coming to Nigeria

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is finally coming to Nigeria

I have never seen my mum cry - Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla

I have never seen my mum cry - Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla

Pharrell Williams changed my life - Adekunle Gold

Pharrell Williams changed my life - Adekunle Gold

BBNaija's Vee arrests plumber for extorting her

BBNaija's Vee arrests plumber for extorting her

The young Nigerian visionary transforming TV commercials, defying foreign director dependence

The young Nigerian visionary transforming TV commercials, defying foreign director dependence

Adekunle Gold shares cover art, tracklist for upcoming album 'Tequila Ever After’

Adekunle Gold shares cover art, tracklist for upcoming album 'Tequila Ever After’

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The full nomination list for the 2023 Headies Awards

Burna Boy, Rema, Ruger, Asake lead 2023 Headies nomination list [Full Nomination List]

City of Houston declares July 7th as Davido Day

City of Houston declares July 7 as Davido Day

The superlative stagemanship of Adekunle Gold

The superlative stagemanship of Adekunle Gold

Asake, Young Jonn, Seyi Vibez nominated for 2023 Headies Next Rated category

Asake, Young Jonn, Seyi Vibez nominated for 2023 Headies Next Rated category