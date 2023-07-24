Psycho YP headlines latest edition of Apple Music Rap Life Africa

The Hip Hop star is a popular figure in Nigerian Hip Hop having made a name for himself as one of the rappers defining the scene and shaping the future of the genre.

On July 14, 2023, Psycho dropped his latest EP 'Osapa London' on which he fused Hip Hop with different genres as he aims to connect with mainstream listeners.

This Abuja-born rapper discovered his love for music at a young age, one that helped shape his unique style of rap-sung trap that he first presented on his debut EP 'Lost In The Sauce' released in 2016).

is the latest album, 'Osapa London', showcases his growth after racking up nominations at the South African Music Awards and HipTV Headies Awards, as well as winning the Clout Africa Award for Best Hip-Hop Artiste in 2022.

Alongside PsychoYP, Rap Life Radio also features Nasty C’s 'No More' where he takes listeners on an exhilarating journey through his triumphs and aspirations as well as Indigo Stella’s 'Another' from her highly anticipated debut album 'Interstella'.