Known for his minimalist afropop beats, producer and DJ, Juls is about to heat up the summer with his new EP, ‘Colour’.

The 10-track body of work takes a unique approach to Afrobeats. Mellow afrobeats, and a slowed down tempo defies the up beat format of this genre.

The EP includes the recently released single hits ‘Cake’ featuring long time collaborator and Afrobeats sensation, Mr Eazi and, ‘Slow Down’, featuring Jamaican Dancehall DJ, Agent Sasco. Fans will be receiving a collaboration-packed EP as Juls teams up with Kida Kudz, Ms Banks, Falz, and Oxlade to deliver his recent body of work.

Having grown up between Clapton and the Ghanaian capital of Accra, Juls has played an instrumental role in the rise the Afro-pop movement, establishing his sound through collaborations with the likes of Mr. Eazi, Burna Boy, Wande Coal, Maleek Berry and Kojo Funds.

Considered one of the hottest producers right now, Juls has been instrumental in the development of popular Afrobeats artist, Mr Eazi’s sound.

With Colour Juls intends to demonstrate his versatility as an artist who is inspired by a rich blend of sounds, from his parents jazz and highlife records to the hip-hop, grime and garage that he’d obsess over with his friends.

Juls is a world-renowned DJ, having played sets at SXSW in Austin, Texas, opening for Lauryn Hill’s ‘Diaspora Calling’ show in New York and performing at Afrorepublik in front of 20,000 people at the O2 Arena, as well as running his own weekly radio show on U.K. radio station, Rinse FM.

With Juls’ first album Leap of Faith packed full of hits, we have high expectations for Colour.

You can listen, stream and download ‘Colour’ here