Princess Wonda releases debut studio album - 'Fantasy Fair'

Nigerian-born, UK-based musician Princess Wonda released a NEW single last week titled “Dirty Swagger” (Don’t Dirty My Swagger) off her critically acclaimed debut studio Album “Fantasy Fair” which is now making waves on social media.

The two-time #1 charted Princess of Afro-Fusion "Princess Wonda" recently released an eclectic body of work combining sounds across African Diaspora.

Princess Wonda teamed up with a variety of artists and producers across the globe with features including the legend Awilo Longomba, Ghana top-rated rapper Amerado, Melodic talent 1da Banton as well as Nestreya who is an Afro-house Queen to working with talented producers including Young D, Dami Bones, Mr. Marz, etc. to produce an album with great quality, substance, and likability.

You can expect cross-genre tracks culminating in Afro-swing, Hip-hop, Amapiano, and more. Listen to the "Fantasy Fair" Album by Princess Wonda via the links below.

Fanlink - Fantasy Fair

