The two-time #1 charted Princess of Afro-Fusion "Princess Wonda" recently released an eclectic body of work combining sounds across African Diaspora.
Princess Wonda releases debut studio album - 'Fantasy Fair'
Nigerian-born, UK-based musician Princess Wonda released a NEW single last week titled “Dirty Swagger” (Don’t Dirty My Swagger) off her critically acclaimed debut studio Album “Fantasy Fair” which is now making waves on social media.
Princess Wonda teamed up with a variety of artists and producers across the globe with features including the legend Awilo Longomba, Ghana top-rated rapper Amerado, Melodic talent 1da Banton as well as Nestreya who is an Afro-house Queen to working with talented producers including Young D, Dami Bones, Mr. Marz, etc. to produce an album with great quality, substance, and likability.
You can expect cross-genre tracks culminating in Afro-swing, Hip-hop, Amapiano, and more. Listen to the "Fantasy Fair" Album by Princess Wonda via the links below.
Fanlink - Fantasy Fair
