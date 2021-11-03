Princess Wonda releases debut studio album - 'Fantasy Fair'

Princess Wonda teamed up with a variety of artists and producers across the globe with features including the legend Awilo Longomba, Ghana top-rated rapper Amerado, Melodic talent 1da Banton as well as Nestreya who is an Afro-house Queen to working with talented producers including Young D, Dami Bones, Mr. Marz, etc. to produce an album with great quality, substance, and likability.