Preyé shares new single, ‘Malibu’

After the highly successful release of ‘Red Wine’, Preyé’s first single from her upcoming EP Don’t Look Down, the Nigerian singer-songwriter returns with ‘Malibu, a summer-ready single inspired by her trip to the California city.

#FeatureByPreyé - ‘Malibu’ combines dreamy synths and an infectious bass line with Preyé’s soulful voice.

The smooth R&B-inspired chorus and production make this timeless record feel like an idyllic summertime scene.

Recently selected as one of six artists for Spotify’s Africa Month global campaign Spotify Sounds Of Africa, alongside LADIPOE, Zoë Modiga, Nomfundo Moh, Chris Khaiga and Nikita Kering, Preyé’s star is on the rise and she’s got the backing and streams to match!

Stream ‘Malibu’, out now on all major platforms.

