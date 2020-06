Artist: Prettyboy DO featuring Tim Lyre

Song Title: Odeshi

Genre: Trap

Album: TBA

Date of release: June , 2020

Label: Samzy/Jonzing/MAVIN

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: 'Odeshi' is a Nigerian colloquialism for 'Invincible.' A song about turning bad energy into a boomerang sees DO embody everything that makes him Nigerian.

You can listen to the song below;