Date: October 18, 2019

Artist: Prettyboy D-O

Song Title: Dey Go Hear Wehh

Genre: Dancehall

Producer: TBA

Album: TBA

Video Director: Seyi Akinlada

Labe: BossTalk Entertainment

Details/Takeaway: Last year, people stopped resisting the 'Prettyboy charm. Although niche, his album, Prettyboy D-O made an impression in every hear it touched. Along came controversy and the 'culte' narrative with his video for 'Pull Up.'

Now, he is back again on his broom, doing vroom vroom with the sound.

You can watch the video below;