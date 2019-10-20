Date: October 18, 2019
Artist: Prettyboy D-O
Song Title: Dey Go Hear Wehh
Genre: Dancehall
Producer: TBA
Album: TBA
Video Director: Seyi Akinlada
Labe: BossTalk Entertainment
Details/Takeaway: Last year, people stopped resisting the 'Prettyboy charm. Although niche, his album, Prettyboy D-O made an impression in every hear it touched. Along came controversy and the 'culte' narrative with his video for 'Pull Up.'
Now, he is back again on his broom, doing vroom vroom with the sound.
You can watch the video below;