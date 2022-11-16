Artist: P. Priime, Moelogo
P. Priime & Moelogo combine for new hit single, 'Duro'
Super-talented producer P. Priime and talented singer and songwriter Moelogo has join forces on a new single they call 'Duro'.
Song Title: Duro
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: November 11th, 2022
Producers: P. Priime
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 04 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: OUT OF ORDER
Details/Takeaway: 'Duro', a sizzling Afrobeats rapture helmed by British-Nigerian singer-songwriter Moelogo and super-producer P. Priime – the young Nigerian hitmaker behind some of the region’s hugest international smashes from the likes of Olamide, Wizkid, Fireboy DML and Zlatan to name a few.
