P. Priime & Moelogo combine for new hit single, 'Duro'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Super-talented producer P. Priime and talented singer and songwriter Moelogo has join forces on a new single they call 'Duro'.

Artist: P. Priime, Moelogo

Song Title: Duro

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 11th, 2022

Producers: P. Priime

P Priime X Moelogo - 'Duro'
Length: 2 minutes 04 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: OUT OF ORDER

Details/Takeaway: 'Duro', a sizzling Afrobeats rapture helmed by British-Nigerian singer-songwriter Moelogo and super-producer P. Priime – the young Nigerian hitmaker behind some of the region’s hugest international smashes from the likes of Olamide, Wizkid, Fireboy DML and Zlatan to name a few.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

