The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Potential Joeboy & Asake collaboration excite fans

Adeayo Adebiyi

Music fans on social media have expressed their excitement over a potential collaboration between Joeboy and Asake.

Asake, Joeboy
Asake, Joeboy

Recommended articles

Joeboy and Asake were recently spotted over the weekend of April 9, 2023, partying together in a Lagos nightclub. This rare sighting of the reclusive Asake and Joeboy has led to speculations about a potential collaboration.

Both Joeboy and Asake have kicked off 2023 on the front foot. Asake has released two singles 'Yoga' and '2:30' with the former reaching NO. 1 on TurnTable Top 100. He also featured on 'No Competition' off Davido's recently released fourth album 'Timeless'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joeboy has released two songs 'Body & Soul' and the BeatsbyTimmy produced 'Duffel Bag'. The hitmaker is set to release his sophomore album 'Body & Soul' on May 19 and the sighting with Asake suggests a potential collaboration on the album.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Potential Joeboy & Asake collaboration excite fans

Potential Joeboy & Asake collaboration excite fans

Davido's 'Timeless' sets new Nigerian record across all major streaming platforms

Davido's 'Timeless' sets new Nigerian record across all major streaming platforms

Yul Edochie deletes all his Instagram posts following son's passing

Yul Edochie deletes all his Instagram posts following son's passing

'AY is not my friend' - Basketmouth clarifies relationship with colleague

'AY is not my friend' - Basketmouth clarifies relationship with colleague

Korede Azeez details 4-year journey to getting 'Halima's Choice' on Netflix [Pulse Interview]

Korede Azeez details 4-year journey to getting 'Halima's Choice' on Netflix [Pulse Interview]

How K.O used Afrobeats to deliver the Biggest South African Song of 2022 [Pulse Interview]

How K.O used Afrobeats to deliver the Biggest South African Song of 2022 [Pulse Interview]

Victony was in coma for 4 days after ghastly accident

Victony was in coma for 4 days after ghastly accident

Tobi Bakre shares reasons for leaving job at the bank to go for BBNaija

Tobi Bakre shares reasons for leaving job at the bank to go for BBNaija

Jade Osiberu teases her next projects after 'Gangs of Lagos'

Jade Osiberu teases her next projects after 'Gangs of Lagos'

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido

Davido to speak at Forbes 30 Under 30 conference in Botswana

Portable

'I'm not a prisoner' Portable boasts as he previews new single

SIDHU MOOSE WALA ' MERA NA' FEAT BURNA BOY & STEEL BANGLE

Burna Boy sets YouTube record with guest appearance on Sidhu Moose Wala's posthumous single 'Mera Na'

Angelique Kidjo

Angelique Kidjo becomes 3rd African to win the Polar Music Prize