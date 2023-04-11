Potential Joeboy & Asake collaboration excite fans

Joeboy and Asake were recently spotted over the weekend of April 9, 2023, partying together in a Lagos nightclub. This rare sighting of the reclusive Asake and Joeboy has led to speculations about a potential collaboration.

Both Joeboy and Asake have kicked off 2023 on the front foot. Asake has released two singles 'Yoga' and '2:30' with the former reaching NO. 1 on TurnTable Top 100. He also featured on 'No Competition' off Davido's recently released fourth album 'Timeless'.

