Potential Joeboy & Asake collaboration excite fans
Music fans on social media have expressed their excitement over a potential collaboration between Joeboy and Asake.
Joeboy and Asake were recently spotted over the weekend of April 9, 2023, partying together in a Lagos nightclub. This rare sighting of the reclusive Asake and Joeboy has led to speculations about a potential collaboration.
Both Joeboy and Asake have kicked off 2023 on the front foot. Asake has released two singles 'Yoga' and '2:30' with the former reaching NO. 1 on TurnTable Top 100. He also featured on 'No Competition' off Davido's recently released fourth album 'Timeless'.
Joeboy has released two songs 'Body & Soul' and the BeatsbyTimmy produced 'Duffel Bag'. The hitmaker is set to release his sophomore album 'Body & Soul' on May 19 and the sighting with Asake suggests a potential collaboration on the album.
