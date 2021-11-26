Afrobeats emerging superstar, PoshBugati (real name Emmanuel Gaorge Akpose) makes a grand entry into the Nigerian music space with a brand new single ‘Colorado Girl’, off his forthcoming EP which drops in the first quarter of 2022.
PoshBugati releases new single, 'Colorado Girl'
Signed to American-based burgeoning record label - Annabeatz Records in Miami Florida, PoshBugati delivers beautifully on this record.
Signed to American-based burgeoning record label - Annabeatz Records in Miami Florida, PoshBugati delivers beautifully on this record ‘Colorado Girl’ and definitely has more to offer on the soon to be released EP which features Gytian and Bizzy Bone of the popular group, Bonethugz-n-Harmony.
Listen to ‘Colorado Girl’ and wait on the EP!
WATCH 'COLORADO GIRL' VIDEO;
