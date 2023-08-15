Portable shares the reason behind his dispute with Seyi Vibez

Portable has been engaging in a public dispute with Seyi Vibez with the two trading insults over what's unclear to most listeners.

In an interview with the Honest Bunch Podcast, Portable has shed light on the main reason behind his dispute with the fast-rising music star Seyi Vibez.

According to Portable, he attended Seyi Vibez's concert at Ikorodu when the artist was yet to enjoy mainstream success. At the time, Portable has already been rocketed to mainstream fame after Olamide's appearance on 'Zazzuh Zeh'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Portable claims that the dispute started after he asked Seyi Vibez to attend his 2022 concert at the Fela Shrine and Seyi Vibez didn't see it fit to honour him with a reply. According to Portable, Seyi Vibez refused to attend his concert because he was now a star and this snub greatly upset Portable as he recalled when he showed up to Seyi Vibez's concert when the artist was yet to enjoy mainstream success.