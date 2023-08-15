ADVERTISEMENT
Portable shares the reason behind his dispute with Seyi Vibez

Adeayo Adebiyi

Street-pop sensation Portable has finally opened up about the main reason behind his dispute with fellow artist Seyi Vibez.

Portable has been engaging in a public dispute with Seyi Vibez with the two trading insults over what's unclear to most listeners.

In an interview with the Honest Bunch Podcast, Portable has shed light on the main reason behind his dispute with the fast-rising music star Seyi Vibez.

According to Portable, he attended Seyi Vibez's concert at Ikorodu when the artist was yet to enjoy mainstream success. At the time, Portable has already been rocketed to mainstream fame after Olamide's appearance on 'Zazzuh Zeh'.

Portable claims that the dispute started after he asked Seyi Vibez to attend his 2022 concert at the Fela Shrine and Seyi Vibez didn't see it fit to honour him with a reply. According to Portable, Seyi Vibez refused to attend his concert because he was now a star and this snub greatly upset Portable as he recalled when he showed up to Seyi Vibez's concert when the artist was yet to enjoy mainstream success.

The public dispute between the duo has been ongoing for months and Portable's revelation adds some context to the disagreement. Despite engaging in disputes with different artists since making his debut, Portable continues to maintain that there's a pattern to his madness.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.





