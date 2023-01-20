ADVERTISEMENT
Portable returns with new single, 'Kuku Do Ritual'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Street-hop sensation Portable has returned with another single on which he addresses the desire for wealth in his quintessential style.

Portable
Artist: Portable

Song Title: Kuku Do Ritual

Genre: Street-hop

Date of Release: January 20, 2022

Producer: Unknown

Song Art:

Portable - 'Kuku Do Ritual'
Length: 3 minutes 56 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Zeh Nation

Details/Takeaway: Portable returns with a new single in which he addresses those with an insatiable appetite for wealth. He uses his quintessential crude lyrics, coarse vocals, and rustic beat to convey his thoughts.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
