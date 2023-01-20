Artist: Portable
Portable returns with new single, 'Kuku Do Ritual'
Street-hop sensation Portable has returned with another single on which he addresses the desire for wealth in his quintessential style.
Song Title: Kuku Do Ritual
Genre: Street-hop
Date of Release: January 20, 2022
Producer: Unknown
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 56 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Zeh Nation
Details/Takeaway: Portable returns with a new single in which he addresses those with an insatiable appetite for wealth. He uses his quintessential crude lyrics, coarse vocals, and rustic beat to convey his thoughts.
