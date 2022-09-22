RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Portable drops speaker rattling single 'Azaman'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian street-pop act Portable has released 'Azaman', the highly anticipated cover to Asake's 'Organise'.

Portable - Azaman
Portable - Azaman

Artist: Portable

Song Title: Azaman

Genre: Street-Hop

Date of Release: September 22nd, 2022

Producer: UNKNOWN

Portable - Azaman
Portable - Azaman Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 28 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Zeh Nation

Details/Takeaway: 'Azaman' is the catchy cover in which Portable shares his some word of wisdom over the speaker rattling beat of Asake's 'Organise'.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

