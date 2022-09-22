Artist: Portable
Portable drops speaker rattling single 'Azaman'
Nigerian street-pop act Portable has released 'Azaman', the highly anticipated cover to Asake's 'Organise'.
Song Title: Azaman
Genre: Street-Hop
Date of Release: September 22nd, 2022
Producer: UNKNOWN
Length: 2 minutes 28 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Zeh Nation
Details/Takeaway: 'Azaman' is the catchy cover in which Portable shares his some word of wisdom over the speaker rattling beat of Asake's 'Organise'.
