Portable dazzle fans in the creeks

The news-making artist was ferried to the event where he performed before on a stage erected on water. The artist known for his street hits and antics had fans screaming along to his tag "Wahala Wahala Wahala" which has recently gotten more popular.

Portable enjoyed a successful 2022 as he was always in the news both for his music and his antics. He toured multiple countries. He was nominated for the Headies before being subsequently disqualified for threatening co-nominees and other indiscretions.

Most recently, Portable had his concert at the Afrikan Shrine in Lagos where he arrived on stage in a casket which brought comparisons with the famous wrestler The Undertaker.