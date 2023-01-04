ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Portable dazzle fans in the creeks

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Street-hop sensation Portable has continued his captivating stagecraft this time taking his performance to the creeks of River state Nigeria.

Portable (Audiomack)
Portable (Audiomack)

Details: On 3rd January 2022 Portable dazzled fans in River state where he performed in the creeks of River State in the presence of thousands of fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The news-making artist was ferried to the event where he performed before on a stage erected on water. The artist known for his street hits and antics had fans screaming along to his tag "Wahala Wahala Wahala" which has recently gotten more popular.

Portable enjoyed a successful 2022 as he was always in the news both for his music and his antics. He toured multiple countries. He was nominated for the Headies before being subsequently disqualified for threatening co-nominees and other indiscretions.

Most recently, Portable had his concert at the Afrikan Shrine in Lagos where he arrived on stage in a casket which brought comparisons with the famous wrestler The Undertaker.

With his latest performance in the creeks of River States, Portable continues to present himself as an artist whose music and personality connect with the masses in a manner that defiles even language barriers.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Battle on Buka Street' makes cinema history, grosses over $60,000 in US

'Battle on Buka Street' makes cinema history, grosses over $60,000 in US

Do2dtun shares his views on Fancy and Alex Ekubo's relationship saga

Do2dtun shares his views on Fancy and Alex Ekubo's relationship saga

Portable dazzle fans in the creeks

Portable dazzle fans in the creeks

7 Nigerian artists that might drop new projects in 2023

7 Nigerian artists that might drop new projects in 2023

BBNaija's Kess gifts parents a car and house

BBNaija's Kess gifts parents a car and house

'Shanty Town': Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo and Sola Sobowale go off in explosive trailer

'Shanty Town': Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo and Sola Sobowale go off in explosive trailer

Ika of Africa: Portable terrified as he set to perform on water in Port Harcourt

Ika of Africa: Portable terrified as he set to perform on water in Port Harcourt

Jay Jay Okocha celebrates 25th wedding anniversary with his wife

Jay Jay Okocha celebrates 25th wedding anniversary with his wife

'It can't be me'—Nkechi Blessing weighs in on Fancy and Alex Ekubo's alleged 5-year celibacy

'It can't be me'—Nkechi Blessing weighs in on Fancy and Alex Ekubo's alleged 5-year celibacy

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy

Fans wait over 8 hours for a 1-hour performance at Burna Boy's 'Lagos Love Damini' Concert [Pulse Review]

Burna Boy

'I can't do this again,' Burna Boy says as he speaks on 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert

Olisa Adibua

Olisa Adibua clarifies his role in 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert

Seyi Vibez

Cleric knocks Seyi Vibez for failing to credit him after using his content