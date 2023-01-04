Details: On 3rd January 2022 Portable dazzled fans in River state where he performed in the creeks of River State in the presence of thousands of fans.
Portable dazzle fans in the creeks
Nigerian Street-hop sensation Portable has continued his captivating stagecraft this time taking his performance to the creeks of River state Nigeria.
The news-making artist was ferried to the event where he performed before on a stage erected on water. The artist known for his street hits and antics had fans screaming along to his tag "Wahala Wahala Wahala" which has recently gotten more popular.
Portable enjoyed a successful 2022 as he was always in the news both for his music and his antics. He toured multiple countries. He was nominated for the Headies before being subsequently disqualified for threatening co-nominees and other indiscretions.
Most recently, Portable had his concert at the Afrikan Shrine in Lagos where he arrived on stage in a casket which brought comparisons with the famous wrestler The Undertaker.
With his latest performance in the creeks of River States, Portable continues to present himself as an artist whose music and personality connect with the masses in a manner that defiles even language barriers.
