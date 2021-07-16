Pop Smoke releases new album, 'FAITH'

The follow-up to his posthumous debut album Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, FAITH delivers a star-studded tracklist featuring Pharrell, Kid Cudi, Kanye West, Pusha T, Future, Rick Ross, The-Dream, 42 Dugg, 21 Savage, Rah Swish, BEAM, Bizzy Banks, Takeoff, Lil Tjay, Swae Lee, Chris Brown, Quavo, Kodak Black, and TRAVIS.

The album also includes "Demeanor," the collaboration with pop powerhouse Dua Lipa who teased the song on her socials last week.

Earlier this year, Pop Smoke's aforementioned album became the best-selling album of the year so far. Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon earned the title of the longest running #1 Hip Hop/R&B Album since 1990, and landed the #1 spot for two non-consecutive weeks.

The album, which has over 7 million units consumed worldwide, also reached the #1 spot on the Top Rap Albums chart and charted in the top five on the Billboard 200 for 34 weeks, becoming only the fourth album this century to spend that many weeks in the top five.

Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon has launched three RIAA certified platinum songs ("Hello," "Got It On Me," and “Something Special”), two 2x platinum songs (“The Woo” and "What You Know About Love"), two 3x platinum ("Mood Swings" and "Dior"), and the 4x platinum "For The Night." "Dior" was also nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Rap Performance and, to date, Pop Smoke has amassed 20B streams worldwide and counting.

In celebration of FAITH, iHeartRadio will also launch The iHeart Radio Feature 5 with Pop Smoke. The 25 minute show will feature a number of songs from the album along with audio from some of the featured artists walking fans through the making of the album.