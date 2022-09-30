Artist: Poco Lee
Poco Lee recruits Hotkid for new single 'Otilo (Izz Gone)'
Celebrated dancer, media personality, and artist Poco Lee has released an Amapiano hit he calls 'Otilo (Izz Gone)' which features rising sensation Hotkid.
Song Title: Otilo (Izz Gone)
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: September 30th, 2022
Producer: Producer X
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 43 seconds
Features: 1 - Hotkid
Label: Poco Lee/ Inglewood Music
Details/Takeaway: Poco Lee is one of the most famous dancers and Hypeman in Afrobeats. His A&R talent has seen him bring together sensational artist to deliver quality records and for his latest effort he recruits rising star Hotkid for an energetic Amapiano record.
