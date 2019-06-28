The umbrella body of musicians in Nigeria also known as PMAN has formally written to the Nigeria High Commission in the UK over the attack on Ruggedman during his last visit.

The body, in a one-page letter addressed to the commission, requested that a detailed investigation be carried out on the attack on Ruggedman while on a visit to the United Kingdom.

The letter signed by the association president, Pretty Okafor, partly reads, ''the case is currently with the Metropolitan police in London with reference number 3019340/19. We beseech to use your good office to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted to fish out the assailants and bring them to justice."

On June 14, 2019, Ruggedman was attacked at a restaurant while in the United Kingdom by some unknown personalities.

A few weeks ago Ruggedman was attacked by unidentified men at a restaurant while in the United Kingdom. In the early hours of Saturday, June 15, 2019, Ruggedman posted an Instagram video of him being attacked by 4 unknown men in a London restaurant.

The Instagram video carried the caption, "Being attacked by 4 misguided boys will not deter me from fighting for the youths, even though they blindly fight me.#shoutout #londonmetpolic@london_police_department for prompt action. The restaurant owner was just asking if everyone had paid for their food. #businessneverpersonal."

The hoodlums were so vicious that one of them repeatedly hit Ruggedman with a chair before he managed to escape. On the messages he has received, the rapper has since thanked his fans for the support.