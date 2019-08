Artist: Picazo Rhap

Song Title: Pray For Me

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of release: August 9, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Stubborn

Label: Senior Boyz Records

Details/Takeaway: After his exit from Olamide’s YBNL Nation, the rapper is back with his new single which houses his earnest wishes as against his more unsavoury background.

