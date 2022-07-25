Details: Afrobeats indigenous superstar rapper Phyno has announced via his Twitter account that he will be releasing a minted single 'Current' that features super-talented producer and singer Tekno.
Phyno set to drop new single on Friday 29th
Phyno will be releasing a new single 'Current' featuring Tekno on Friday, 29th July 2022.
Phyno revealed this in a tweet on Monday, 25th July 2022. "NEW MUSIC THIS FRIDAY!!! FULL CURRENT ft TEKNO READY?" the tweet read alongside a video teaser of the upcoming single.
What to expect from the single: Phyno has a reputation for being one of Nigeria's most versatile rappers with the ability to seamlessly switch between rap and pop. Tekno is also one of Afrobeats' finest producers and artistes with a mastery of making catchy songs.
'Current' which is produced by superstar producer Young Willis can be expected to carry Tekno's distinct melody and catchy lyrics. Listeners should also expect to enjoy Phyno's smooth rap style that defies language barriers.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng