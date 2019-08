Award-winning Nigerian rapper, Phyno will release his new album, ‘Deal With It’ on September 4, 2019.

The album is not yet available for pre-order, but the rapper made this announcement on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 via his Instagram page.

The album will be Phyno’s fourth overall project and third individual project and it will be a follow up to The Playmaker, which was released in 2016.

So far in 2019, the rapper, producer and former dance has released two singles in ‘Agu’ and ‘The Bag.’