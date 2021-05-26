Phyno set to release his fourth studio album
The album will be a follow-up to Headies-nominated Deal With It, which was released in 2019.
On his Twitter page, he wrote that, "Album 4 ezzz cuming!!!" with two pictures. Since the turn of the year, Phyno has been on a run with songs like DJ Kaywise's 'Highway' and Masterkraft's 'Egbon.'
