RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Phyno set to release his fourth studio album

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The album will be a follow-up to Headies-nominated Deal With It, which was released in 2019.

Phyno says he doesn't liked to be boxed as just an Igbo rapper. (Instagram/PhynoFino)

On May 25, 2021, Award-winning Nigerian superstar, Phyno announced that he is set to release his fourth studio album.

Recommended articles

On his Twitter page, he wrote that, "Album 4 ezzz cuming!!!" with two pictures. Since the turn of the year, Phyno has been on a run with songs like DJ Kaywise's 'Highway' and Masterkraft's 'Egbon.'

The album will be a follow-up to Headies-nominated Deal With It, which was released in 2019.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

Buhari questions 'legality' of open grazing ban in Southern Nigeria

21-year-old Joshua arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of over N2 billion

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

Here's why House of Reps is working on a bill to scrap the NYSC [Pulse Explainer]

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

5 things to know about the law which forces men to marry more than 1 wife