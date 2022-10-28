Artist: Phyno
Phyno returns with new Amapiano hit, 'Bad Bxtches Only (BBO)'
Superstar rapper Phyno has released a new Amapiano single he calls 'Bad Bxtches Only (BBO)'. The single was released alongside the visuals shot by ace video director TG Omori.
Song Title: 'Bad Bxtches Only (BBO)'.
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: October 28th, 2022
Producer: Young Willis
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 44 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Penthauze
Details/Takeaway: Phyno returns with a new Amapiano tune that combines smooth lyrics and masterful delivery for a sensation speaker-rattling and attention-grabbing hit song.
