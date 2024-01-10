Phyno releases music video for 'Do I' remix featuring Burna Boy
Phyno is back with the minted visuals for the remix of his hit single 'Do I'.
Recommended articles
The music video which premiered on YouTube on January 10, 2024, was shot by ace video director PINK and features the superstars chilling in their laid-back fashion against a silhouette backdrop.
Since its release in December 2023, the single has enjoyed commercial success as it marked a rare collaboration between Burna Boy and Phyno who have maintained a friendship since the early days of their illustrious career.
The hit single which is one of Phyno's 2023 releases is a reminder of his hitmaking ability with which he has delivered unforgettable hit songs and won several awards. It also prepares listeners for the release of his forthcoming project.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng