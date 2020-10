Date: October 6, 2020

Song Title: Never

Artist: Phyno

Genre: Afro-swing

Producer: TBA

Album: TBA

Video Director: TG Omori

Label: Penthauze/OneRPM

Details/Takeaway: The colorful video is a mix of beauty and horror as Phyno and his model mix pleasure with violence.

You can play the video below;