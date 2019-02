Masterkraft enlists Phyno and Selebobo on his latest single, La La La.

Producer Masterkraft teams up with Penthauze boss, Phyno and talented artiste Selebobo on this new one he titles, 'La La La.'

The song follows the release of his last single, 'Are You Sure' with Zlatan and CDQ earlier in the year, as he continues to work on his album scheduled for release later in the year.

'La La La', delivered in Igbo language by the two artistes is a groovy record and was produced by Masterkraft.