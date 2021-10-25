On October 25, 2021, Nigerian rapper, Phyno announced his fourth solo studio album, Something To Life For via his Instagram page @phynofino.
Phyno announces fourth solo studio album
The album will be a follow-up to 2019 effort, 'Deal With It.'
Recommended articles
The album will be released on November 12. As of this moment, Pulse Nigeria cannot confirm the number of tracks or the producers on the album, which will be a follow-up to 2019 effort, 'Deal With It.'
In Phyno's esteemed career, he has produced the classic album, No Guts, No Glory, the commercially successful The Playmaker and the critically acclaimed, Deal With It.
He also released the collaboration album, 2 Kings, with his brother and friend, Olamide.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng