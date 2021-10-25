RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Phyno announces fourth solo studio album

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The album will be a follow-up to 2019 effort, 'Deal With It.'

Phyno says he doesn't liked to be boxed as just an Igbo rapper. (Instagram/PhynoFino)

On October 25, 2021, Nigerian rapper, Phyno announced his fourth solo studio album, Something To Life For via his Instagram page @phynofino.

The album will be released on November 12. As of this moment, Pulse Nigeria cannot confirm the number of tracks or the producers on the album, which will be a follow-up to 2019 effort, 'Deal With It.'

In Phyno's esteemed career, he has produced the classic album, No Guts, No Glory, the commercially successful The Playmaker and the critically acclaimed, Deal With It.

He also released the collaboration album, 2 Kings, with his brother and friend, Olamide.

Motolani Alake

